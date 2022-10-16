Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 12 - The Valentine's Day Gift - of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ndani TV premieres Season 2 of “Game On”| Watch Episode 1 'As We Proceed'

BN TV Movies & TV

Curious About Adekunle's Future Plans? Watch this Exclusive #BNxBBNaija7 Interview to Find Out

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"I felt like the world needed to see me & only BBNaija could give me that platform" - Chichi | Watch her #BNxBBNaija 7 Interview

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Parts 2 & 3 Uduak Isong's Rom-Com “Selina” starring Bimbo Ademoye & Daniel Etim Effiong

BN TV Music

Simi, Fave & Kemi Adetiba Team Up on the Vibrant Music Video for "Loyal" | Watch

BN TV Music

New Video: Joeboy - Likkle Riddim

BN TV Movies & TV

Chizzy talks about his role in Biggie's house & hustling days in this exclusive #BNxBBNaija7 interview | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"I've really grown from the house, to be honest" - Daniella | #BNxBNaija7

BN TV Movies & TV

Chude Jideonwo Explores Nigeria’s Justice System in New Film "Awaiting Trial" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Watch Episode 12 – The Valentine’s Day Gift – of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In episode 12 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”, Angel’s surprise visit to LHS on Valentine’s Day wins the new principal cool points. Iris, Adam, Romeo and Archie take action when Evelyn is elected to represent LHS at the national academic decathlon.

An inseparable trio discover that their bond is indeed breakable as they juggle personal/career ambitions, family expectations and matters of the heart in their final year of secondary school. Will their friendship survive their senior year?

Watch:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?

We Should Pay Better Attention to Animal Cruelty in Nigeria

Here’s How We Can Help People Affected by Floods in Nigeria

Glory Abah: Why I Watched This Year’s Big Brother Naija Show

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Why Meditation is Super Important for All
css.php