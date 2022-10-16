Watch Episode 12 – The Valentine’s Day Gift – of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

In episode 12 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”, Angel’s surprise visit to LHS on Valentine’s Day wins the new principal cool points. Iris, Adam, Romeo and Archie take action when Evelyn is elected to represent LHS at the national academic decathlon.

An inseparable trio discover that their bond is indeed breakable as they juggle personal/career ambitions, family expectations and matters of the heart in their final year of secondary school. Will their friendship survive their senior year?

