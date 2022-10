Ndani TV has premiered a new season of its original series “Game On“.

In episode 1, the pressure on Saze to have a child leads her to uncover one of Tega’s secrets. Mayowa is trying to move on with someone new but the ghost of Leye persists. Feyi wants to blow.

“Game On” stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and is directed by Abimbola Craig.

Watch: