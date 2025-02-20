Connect with us

Agboola Slid Into Temí's DMs and Won Her Heart #AGoodTime

Jamison's Cousin Made the Introduction—Now It's Happily Ever After With Xenia

Soak in the Love Story of Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma as They Announce Their Engagement

A Night Out with Friends Sparked Something Magical for Grace & Ogundu

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Still Glowing from Valentine's Day & We Love to See It

"Every Day Is Valentine's With You" Stan & Blessing Nze's Love Captured in Photos

We Can't get Enough of Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo's Perfect Valentine's Day Photos

Veekee James & Femi Atere Are Dripping in Love This Valentine's Day

Signed, Sealed, Forever: Priscillia Ojo & Juma Jux Say 'I Do' in Civil Wedding

Destiny's Child Vibes: Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Turn Up for Kelly Rowland's 44th Birthday

Love can show up at any time, and for Agboola, it came during one of the busiest times of his life—while preparing for his bar exams! Drawn to Temí’s charm and beauty, he decided to take a chance and slide into her DMs.

Though Temí took her sweet time responding (keeping him on his toes!), the connection they built after their first FaceTime call was undeniable. Hours of laughter and heartfelt conversations turned into something truly magical, and when they finally met in person, Agboola knew she was the one. Their pre-wedding shoot beautifully captures the spark that started it all and the deep bond they now share.

Enjoy their beautiful photos and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Agboola:

I met Temí during one of the most intense periods of my life—while preparing for my bar exams. Despite the chaos of that season, I found myself drawn to her and decided to take a chance by sliding into her Instagram DMs. Knowing we had mutual connections, I hoped she’d respond, but Temí, true to her nature, took her sweet time. (Fun fact: patience isn’t exactly my strong suit!) Yet, from the very start, I knew she was something special—a prize worth waiting for.

 

When she finally replied, her responses were sporadic at best, so I decided to up the ante and ask for her cell number. It was a bold move, but one I’ll never regret. Our first FaceTime call changed everything. What began as a simple video chat turned into hours of laughter, shared stories, and a connection so genuine that it felt like we’d known each other forever. Later, she admitted that hearing my voice sealed the deal for her. The first time we met in-person was nothing short of magical. Temí looked stunning in her pictures, but seeing her in real life? I was blown away. She was—and still is—the embodiment of perfection. We had such an incredible time together that I found myself wanting to spend more time with her, even with my bar exams less than three weeks away. And though I should’ve been completely immersed in studying, meeting her became the spark I didn’t know I needed.

By God’s grace, I passed those exams, but the real success was finding her during that pivotal moment in my life. Since then, our journey has been one of unwavering love, deep friendship, and mutual understanding. Together, we’ve grown in harmony, faith, and purpose, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing she is in my life.

 

Credits

Bride: @temiolubajo
Groom: @solomon_l
Planner: @tessallureevents
Makeup: @elamorprobeauty
Hair: @myhairaffairs
Photography: @thetomiwaajayi
Videography: @kolefilms

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

