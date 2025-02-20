Agboola Slid Into Temí’s DMs and Won Her Heart #AGoodTime

Love can show up at any time, and for Agboola, it came during one of the busiest times of his life—while preparing for his bar exams! Drawn to Temí’s charm and beauty, he decided to take a chance and slide into her DMs.

Though Temí took her sweet time responding (keeping him on his toes!), the connection they built after their first FaceTime call was undeniable. Hours of laughter and heartfelt conversations turned into something truly magical, and when they finally met in person, Agboola knew she was the one. Their pre-wedding shoot beautifully captures the spark that started it all and the deep bond they now share.

Enjoy their beautiful photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Agboola:

I met Temí during one of the most intense periods of my life—while preparing for my bar exams. Despite the chaos of that season, I found myself drawn to her and decided to take a chance by sliding into her Instagram DMs. Knowing we had mutual connections, I hoped she’d respond, but Temí, true to her nature, took her sweet time. (Fun fact: patience isn’t exactly my strong suit!) Yet, from the very start, I knew she was something special—a prize worth waiting for.

When she finally replied, her responses were sporadic at best, so I decided to up the ante and ask for her cell number. It was a bold move, but one I’ll never regret. Our first FaceTime call changed everything. What began as a simple video chat turned into hours of laughter, shared stories, and a connection so genuine that it felt like we’d known each other forever. Later, she admitted that hearing my voice sealed the deal for her. The first time we met in-person was nothing short of magical. Temí looked stunning in her pictures, but seeing her in real life? I was blown away. She was—and still is—the embodiment of perfection. We had such an incredible time together that I found myself wanting to spend more time with her, even with my bar exams less than three weeks away. And though I should’ve been completely immersed in studying, meeting her became the spark I didn’t know I needed.

By God’s grace, I passed those exams, but the real success was finding her during that pivotal moment in my life. Since then, our journey has been one of unwavering love, deep friendship, and mutual understanding. Together, we’ve grown in harmony, faith, and purpose, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing she is in my life.

Credits

Bride: @temiolubajo

Groom: @solomon_l

Planner: @tessallureevents

Makeup: @elamorprobeauty

Hair: @myhairaffairs

Photography: @thetomiwaajayi

Videography: @kolefilms