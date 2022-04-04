Connect with us

This Proposal Video of Blessing & Stan Nze is So Cute, It’ll Have You Blushing Hard!

What’s better than a surprise? An unexpected proposal! The moment when a couple formally agrees to take the next step in their relationship is always filled with lovely feelings.

Stan Nze recounted the moment he proposed to his gorgeous sweetheart, Blessing Obasi, and she said yes! Their incredible connection, the love in their eyes, and infectious delight had us in tears. You’ll be blushing after seeing this video!

We love seeing such wonderful displays of affection, and we’re sure you do as well.

Watch the video below:

