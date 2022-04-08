The Academy Bans Will Smith from Oscars & other Academy Events for 10 Years



For the next 10 years, Will Smith won’t be able to go to the Oscars or other Academy events following an unfortunate event between the actor and comedian Chris Rock where things got physical.

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the awards ceremony, met virtually to discuss disciplinary action.

The Academy noted in a statement that the ban was intended to protect performers and guests while also “restoring trust in the Academy.”

It stated that it did not “adequately address the situation in the room” at the time of the slap and was “unprepared for the unprecedented.” It apologized for this.

It also praised Chris Rock for keeping his cool.

Here’s the full statement as seen on Deadline;