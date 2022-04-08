Connect with us

Scoop

Energy gAD & Host With the Most Do2dtun celebrates Birthday with 🔥 Photos

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid - BOJ's "Gbagada Express" Album is is Star Studded | See the Tracklist

Movies & TV Scoop

Yvonne Orji will appear as a guest star in an upcoming episode of ABC's "The Wonder Years"

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

This Youth Corper Captured Stunning Portraits of an Elderly Drummer 'Baba Onilu' & Sold Them as NFT - See His Reaction!

Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems & Justin Beiber's Remix of "Essence" Gets Billboard Music Awards Nod

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tobi Bakre, Falz, Dorathy Bachor, Toni Tones & Mercy Aigbe Unveiled as the Leading Cast of GREOH Studios' 2022 Film "Brotherhood"

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

10 Times Idris And Sabrina Dhowre Elba's Sweet Love Was Picture Perfect

Movies & TV Scoop

Following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, David Oyelowo expresses his feelings and fears

Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Writing a Children's Book!

Movies & TV Scoop

The Academy Bans Will Smith from Oscars & other Academy Events for 10 Years

Scoop

Energy gAD & Host With the Most Do2dtun celebrates Birthday with 🔥 Photos

Published

16 hours ago

 on

On Air Personality, hypeman, and energy gAD, Oladotun Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun is celebrating his birthday today, April 8th, and he’s released these photos to celebrate.

Do2dtun wears three looks in this shoot, showcasing the different parts that make up who he is in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Check them out!

Look 1

In this look, Do2dtun wields a sword while donning a black leather cape, like a warrior of some sort – a defender. To understand this look, you’ll have to see the article by Yubby Nduonofit, released earlier today to celebrate Do2dtun’s evolution. It opined that Do2dtun has realised over the years, that “he is the gatekeeper for ‘Hype’, a responsibility he could never really decline.”

Look 2

This other look shows Do2dtun as a boss, a master of ceremony through and through, the “host with the most” like the headline read in the newspaper he’s holding in one of the shots.

Look 3

In this look, Do2dun shows us why he’s called the energy gAD who has channeled “his natural ability to bring life to the small rooms, developed it and has now perfected the art of jumpstarting the biggest events and social gatherings,” just like Yubby wrote.

Happy birthday Do2dtun! We’re sending BN love and light your way!

Credits
Photography: @Ogunzshotit
Styling: @Janemichaelekanem
Creative Direction: @Do2dtun @YubbyNduonofit @OlakunkeRufai

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin
css.php