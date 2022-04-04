Phone Numbers Unlinked To A NIN Will Be Barred From Making Calls – Federal Government

The Federal Government has ordered telecommunication companies to block all outgoing calls from phone lines that haven’t been registered or connected to a National Identity Number (NIN) starting April 4, 2022.

The decision is included in a joint statement signed by Ikechukwu Adinde, Director of Public Affairs at the NCC, and Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications at the NIMC.

According to the release, Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy issued the directive to Telcos on behalf of the Federal Government. The Minister stated that over 125 million SIMs have had their NINs submitted for instant linking, verification, and authentication, and that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has granted over 78 million unique NINs.

The deadlines for the NIN-SIM link have been pushed back on multiple occasions so that Nigerians can freely follow the policy. He said that getting a National Identity Number (NIN) is an ongoing process. He also urged Nigerians and legal residents to visit NIN registration centres for enrolment and the issuance of authentic NINs.

NIN-SIM Linkage: Federal Government Commends Compliance and Directs Telcos to Bar Outgoing Calls on Unlinked Lines from 4th April, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ptsmYlWb74 — NIMC (@nimc_ng) April 4, 2022

