Congratulations to Angelique Kidjo who’s just won her 5th award at the Grammys, taking home the Best Global Music Album with her project “Mother Nature.”

She was nominated alongside Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos (Deluxe)”, Femi Kuti & Made Kuti‘s “Legacy+, “Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1” by Rocky Dawuni, and “East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert” by Daniel Ho & Friends.