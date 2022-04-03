Music
Get to Know M.I Abaga’s Fiancée Eniola Mafe
Nigerian award-winning rapper M.I Abaga, is getting ready to walk down the aisle. In a few weeks, he will be saying I do to the woman of his dreams, Eniola Mafe. But just before they say I do, they shared this beautiful video detailing how they met, sweet moments together, proposal and BTS from their pre-wedding shoot.
We are just as excited as they are, to count down to the big#TheIncredibles22 day.
Check on it!
According to Eniola’s LinkedIn profile, we learned the following about her:
- She holds a Master of Arts degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C.
- She is the co-founder of SecureFarmer.com, a social enterprise that develops the next generation of farmers through precision data, mechanization, and technology. And the co-founder of The Women Collective, TWC.
- She is a Global Leadership Fellow at the World Economic Forum.
- From 2013 to 2018, she oversaw the Niger Delta Partnership Initiative (NDPI) foundation.
She was the former Africa Program Manager at Vital Voices Global Partnership in Washington.
- She previously worked for Women’s World Banking in Ghana and Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
Check out her beautiful photos below: