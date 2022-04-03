Get to Know M.I Abaga’s Fiancée Eniola Mafe



Nigerian award-winning rapper M.I Abaga, is getting ready to walk down the aisle. In a few weeks, he will be saying I do to the woman of his dreams, Eniola Mafe. But just before they say I do, they shared this beautiful video detailing how they met, sweet moments together, proposal and BTS from their pre-wedding shoot.

We are just as excited as they are, to count down to the big#TheIncredibles22 day.

Check on it!

According to Eniola’s LinkedIn profile, we learned the following about her:

She holds a Master of Arts degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C.

She is the co-founder of SecureFarmer.com, a social enterprise that develops the next generation of farmers through precision data, mechanization, and technology. And the co-founder of The Women Collective, TWC.

She is a Global Leadership Fellow at the World Economic Forum.

From 2013 to 2018, she oversaw the Niger Delta Partnership Initiative (NDPI) foundation.

She was the former Africa Program Manager at Vital Voices Global Partnership in Washington. She previously worked for Women’s World Banking in Ghana and Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

Check out her beautiful photos below: