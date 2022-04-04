

South Africa’s Black Coffee wins his first ever Grammy award, taking home the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his project – “Subconsciously.”

Mounting the stage in a sharp white suit during the premiere ceremony the artist said that, “I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls.”

On stage with him was his first-born son, Esona; he also mentioned that he had five other children back home in Johannesburg.

Pharrell Williams and David Guetta were mentioned in his speech, and he thanked them for trusting him and his ears.

Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022

Congratulations!