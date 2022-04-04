Connect with us

Music

Black Coffee wins his first ever Grammy Award!

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Get to Know M.I Abaga’s Fiancée Eniola Mafe

BN TV Music

Watch Ria Sean perform Her Singles "Satisfy My Soul" & "Stamina" live on That Grape Juice

BN TV Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Before the Lord Our God

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML rocks out on Audiomack's "Fine Tuned" with a thrilling performance of "Peru"

BN TV Music

Watch the Nollywood recreation of Flavour's "Egwu Ndi Oma"

BN TV Music

Watch Goya Menór & Nektunez in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Music

New EP: Young Jonn - Love Is Not Enough (L.I.N.E.)

Music Scoop

Sound Sultan's 9th Studio Project Is On the Way

Music

Yerins Abraham Debuts New Music "I'm Fine"

Music

Black Coffee wins his first ever Grammy Award!

Published

6 hours ago

 on


South Africa’s Black Coffee wins his first ever Grammy award, taking home the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his project – “Subconsciously.”

Mounting the stage in a sharp white suit during the premiere ceremony the artist said that, “I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls.”

On stage with him was his first-born son, Esona; he also mentioned that he had five other children back home in Johannesburg.

Pharrell Williams and David Guetta were mentioned in his speech, and he thanked them for trusting him and his ears.

Congratulations!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Young People, Elections & Women’s Rights

Timisola Sanya: How Do You Deal With Unforgiveness?

BN Prose: The Girl Who Has Had Enough by Titilayo Olurin

Building Tangible Opportunities for Women | A Conversation with United Nation’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti

BN Book Review: I am a Nigerian Music by Foluke Oyeleye | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya
css.php