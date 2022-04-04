The Spectacular Cultural Display Served at the “King of Thieves” Movie Premiere

The much-anticipated Yoruba epic drama “King of Thieves (Ogundabede)” premiered on Sunday, April 4th, and it was a star-studded affair, with celebrities dressed in line with the theme, Epic and Dangerous.

“King of Thieves” is a collaboration between Niyi Akinmolayan‘s Anthill studios and Femi Adebayo‘s Euphoria 360. It is co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami and stars Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni, and Broda Shaggi.

All of the artistic and culturally inspired fashion and beauty moments, such as Iyabo Ojo‘s gorgeous interpretation of Queen Amina and Enioluwa Adeoluwa‘s daring ensemble, left us speechless.

Check out all the must-see looks from the premiere below.

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kie Kie)

Femi Adebayo

Mercy Aigbe

Stan Nze

Omowunmi Dada

Adedimeji Lateef

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Iyabo Ojo

Ibironke Ojo-Anthony

Wumi Toriola

Samuel Animashaun Perry (Broda Shaggy)