Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

The Spectacular Cultural Display Served at the "King of Thieves" Movie Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV

BBC "Africa Eye" uncovers how rogue pastors exploit the belief of their followers for profit and power in Uganda

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Dress Code said "Eko Glam" & Guests at the Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere Understood the Assignment!

Movies & TV Promotions

Omawumi Megbele, Ibrahim Suleiman, Tony Umez & Adesuwa Onyenokwe Star in Chatroom | April 15

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Campaign for Head Prefect Begins in Episode Three of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode 6 of Ndani TV’s “Love Like This”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Five Short Clips of Dejo Tunfulu That Remind Us How Hilarious He Was

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Gorgeous Ladies of "Real Housewives of Lagos" Introduce Themselves

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Jane Ogu & Victor Ekwealor talk about entrepreneurship or corporate jobs on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV

"Bridgerton" Star Simone Ashley Spills the Tea on Life & Her Role as Kate Sharma

Movies & TV

The Spectacular Cultural Display Served at the “King of Thieves” Movie Premiere

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The much-anticipated Yoruba epic drama “King of Thieves (Ogundabede)” premiered on Sunday, April 4th, and it was a star-studded affair, with celebrities dressed in line with the theme, Epic and Dangerous.

“King of Thieves” is a collaboration between Niyi Akinmolayan‘s Anthill studios and Femi Adebayo‘s Euphoria 360. It is co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami and stars Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni, and Broda Shaggi.

All of the artistic and culturally inspired fashion and beauty moments, such as Iyabo Ojo‘s gorgeous interpretation of Queen Amina and Enioluwa Adeoluwa‘s daring ensemble, left us speechless.

Check out all the must-see looks from the premiere below.

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kie Kie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Femi Adebayo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami)

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE (@realmercyaigbe)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Omowunmi Dada 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Adedimeji Lateef

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enioluwa Adeoluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

Iyabo Ojo

Ibironke Ojo-Anthony

Wumi Toriola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QUEEN LATEEFAH (@wumitoriola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QUEEN LATEEFAH (@wumitoriola)

Samuel Animashaun Perry (Broda Shaggy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LENS LORD (@segun_wealth)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Young People, Elections & Women’s Rights

Timisola Sanya: How Do You Deal With Unforgiveness?

BN Prose: The Girl Who Has Had Enough by Titilayo Olurin

Building Tangible Opportunities for Women | A Conversation with United Nation’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti
css.php