First Look: Netflix’s “Blood & Water” Renewed for Season 3

The third chapter of the “Blood & Water” story will officially continue.

Netflix has renewed the African-original teen drama series for a third season after its first and second seasons did exceedingly well in multiple countries across the globe.

The streaming platform shared the first look, which stars Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo, Dillon Windvogel as Wade, Khosi Ngema as Filkile, Thabang Molaba as KB, and Arno Greeff as Chris, on their Instagram page with the caption: “Mzansi’s coolest kids are back! #BloodAndWater season 3 is currently in production. Here’s your first look.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix South Africa (@netflixsa)

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.