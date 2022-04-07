First Look: Netflix’s “Blood & Water” Renewed for Season 3

Connect with us

The third chapter of the “Blood & Water” story will officially continue.

Netflix has renewed the African-original teen drama series for a third season after its first and second seasons did exceedingly well in multiple countries across the globe.

In case you missed our exclusive interview with the cast, you can catch up here.

The streaming platform shared the first look, which stars Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo, Dillon Windvogel as Wade, Khosi Ngema as Filkile, Thabang Molaba as KB, and Arno Greeff as Chris, on their Instagram page with the caption: “Mzansi’s coolest kids are back! #BloodAndWater season 3 is currently in production. Here’s your first look.”

 

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

