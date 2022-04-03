Dress Code said “Eko Glam” & Guests at the Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere Understood the Assignment!

It’s no longer news that the Real Housewives franchise has come to Lagos, Nigeria. What’s news is that the premiere of the show took place last night in Lagos with some of all faves in attendance.
You know we’ll always bring you the photos. So here you go!
First of all, the Real Housewives of Lagos!
Chioma “Goodhair” Ikokwu
Carolyn Hutchings
Toyin Lawani
Mariam Adeyemi Timmer
Iyabo Ojo
Now to the guests…
Host Toke Makinwa
Erica Nlewedim
Erica Nlewedim
Saskay.
Prince
Dare and Deola Art Alade
Temisan Emmanuel
Uti Nwachukwu
Pere
Akah Nnani
Elozonam
Whitemoney
Noble Igwe
Abimbola Craig
Boma Akpore
Folu Storms
DJ Crowd Kontroller
DJ Spinall
Simi Drey
Motunde of Lagos
Efe Tommy
Akin Faminu
Emmanuel
Adesola Arogundade
Jennifer Ukoh
Adeola "Diiadem" Adeyemi.
Pricilla Ojo.
