Dress Code said “Eko Glam” & Guests at the Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere Understood the Assignment!

It’s no longer news that the Real Housewives franchise has come to Lagos, Nigeria. What’s news is that the premiere of the show took place last night in Lagos with some of all faves in attendance.



First of all, the Real Housewives of Lagos!

Chioma “Goodhair” Ikokwu

Carolyn Hutchings

Toyin Lawani

Mariam Adeyemi Timmer

Iyabo Ojo

Now to the guests…

