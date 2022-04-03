Connect with us

Dress Code said "Eko Glam" & Guests at the Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere Understood the Assignment!

These 3 Remarkable Teens on the Spectrum are Showcasing their Pieces at the “Art In Autism” Exhibition 👏🏾 | April 2nd - 19th

The Lord's Achievers Awards 2022 was all about Celebrating 'The Bold and Audacious' | See Full List of Winners

All the Moments from the “Walk the Talk" Cancer Awareness Walk hosted by The Foundation for Cancer Care

It's Premium Entertainment this Easter at Doyenne Circle's Musical, ‘Ada The Country’ with Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor, Chigurl | April 15th–18th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

St Patrick's day Celebration was one to remember as Olanrewaju Babatunde won Ultimate Mixologist for Bord Bia Mixology Competition

KLM Celebrates 75years of Flying from Nigeria & Years of Commitment to their Nigerian Customers 🎉

Martell Launched Martell House in a Star-Studded Uber Chic Themed Event hosted by Jeff Bankz | See Photos

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

It’s no longer news that the Real Housewives franchise has come to Lagos, Nigeria. What’s news is that the premiere of the show took place last night in Lagos with some of all faves in attendance.

You know we’ll always bring you the photos. So here you go!

First of all, the Real Housewives of Lagos!

Chioma “Goodhair” Ikokwu

Photo Credit: Photo Kulture

Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Carolyn Hutchings

Photo Credit: Felix Crown

Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Toyin Lawani

Mariam Adeyemi Timmer

Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Iyabo Ojo

Photo Credit: Nikan Konxepts Studios

Photo Credit: Nikan Konxepts Studios

Photo Credit: Nikan Konxepts Studios

Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Now to the guests…

Host Toke Makinwa

Erica Nlewedim

Erica Nlewedim

Saskay. Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Prince

Dare and Deola Art Alade

Temisan Emmanuel

Uti Nwachukwu

Pere

Akah Nnani

Elozonam

Whitemoney

Noble Igwe

Abimbola Craig

Boma Akpore

Folu Storms

DJ Crowd Kontroller

DJ Spinall

Simi Drey

Motunde of Lagos

 

Efe Tommy

Akin Faminu

Emmanuel

Adesola Arogundade

Jennifer Ukoh

Adeola “Diiadem” Adeyemi. Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Pricilla Ojo. Photo Credit: The Lagos Paparazzi

Photo Credit: Insigna Media | The Lagos Paparazzi | BHM

