Cuppy Delivered a Special Performance at her Grandmother Doja Otedola’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Cuppy put her music hiatus on hold as she gave a beautiful performance of her singles for her grandmother Doja Otedola for her 90th birthday celebration in Epe last weekend.

The Afrobeats singer, producer and DJ, switched study at Oxford last weekend to be with her dear grandmother for the landmark celebration.

Cuppy also recently gave her fans some exclusive new content with a newly released 1 hour mixtape (you can get that here).

See the photos below: