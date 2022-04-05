Connect with us

Leadway Assurance Celebrates the International Day of Happiness in Style

Cuppy Delivered a Special Performance at her Grandmother Doja Otedola's 90th Birthday Celebration

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa's Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija's Oluwadunsin

Tech4Dev & Microsoft empowers 18,000 Nigerian Youths + Awards 3.5 Million to #Digitalforall Challenge Winners👏🏾👏🏾

Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From The 2022 #Grammys

Jon Batiste, CeCe Winans and Jazmine Sullivan Among The 2022 Grammy Winners

Dress Code said "Eko Glam" & Guests at the Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere Understood the Assignment!

These 3 Remarkable Teens on the Spectrum are Showcasing their Pieces at the “Art In Autism” Exhibition 👏🏾 | April 2nd - 19th

The Lord's Achievers Awards 2022 was all about Celebrating 'The Bold and Audacious' | See Full List of Winners

All the Moments from the “Walk the Talk" Cancer Awareness Walk hosted by The Foundation for Cancer Care

Leadway Assurance Celebrates the International Day of Happiness in Style

 It was a fun and exciting Saturday evening, where people from different walks of life gathered to have a memorable time at the Sip and Paint Party, organized by Leadway Assurance Company, to wrap up the celebration of the International Day of Happiness.  Just as happiness keeps the world going, this day is significant to Leadway Asssurance as their mission to spread and insure happiness.

The event, which was held at L’eola Hotel, Maryland Lagos, featured paintings, games, music, food, and lots of other fun activities. While the new Picassos-to-be were painting their happiness, others were playing different games that were made available by Leadway Assurance.

Participants were tasked with painting the Leadway logo, and in the end, there were lots of paintings, some from experienced Picassos, and some from beginner-level Picassos. Six winners were chosen at first, from where we had our modern-day Piccaso, Ayo, who won the grand prize.

In the end, participants thanked Leadway Assurance, for organizing such a party to celebrate the International Day of Happiness.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

