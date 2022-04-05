Leadway Assurance Celebrates the International Day of Happiness in Style

It was a fun and exciting Saturday evening, where people from different walks of life gathered to have a memorable time at the Sip and Paint Party, organized by Leadway Assurance Company, to wrap up the celebration of the International Day of Happiness. Just as happiness keeps the world going, this day is significant to Leadway Asssurance as their mission to spread and insure happiness.

The event, which was held at L’eola Hotel, Maryland Lagos, featured paintings, games, music, food, and lots of other fun activities. While the new Picassos-to-be were painting their happiness, others were playing different games that were made available by Leadway Assurance.

Participants were tasked with painting the Leadway logo, and in the end, there were lots of paintings, some from experienced Picassos, and some from beginner-level Picassos. Six winners were chosen at first, from where we had our modern-day Piccaso, Ayo, who won the grand prize.

In the end, participants thanked Leadway Assurance, for organizing such a party to celebrate the International Day of Happiness.

