Leadway Assurance Launches State-of-the-art Entrepreneurship Development Center in FUTA to Champion Youth Entrepreneurship

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Leadway Assurance Company, one of Nigeria’s leading insurers, has donated a state-of-the-art Entrepreneurship Development Centre to the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Akure, Ondo State, Southwest Nigeria, to advance its commitment to driving entrepreneurship through the upskilling of the Nigerian youth.

The edifice which was commissioned during the 38th Convocation ceremony of the University on Friday, November 26, 2021, had in attendance the MD/CEO, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, the Chancellor of the institution, His Royal Highness, Emir of Katagum, Bauchi State, Alhaji Umar Faruk II (OON), the Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), H.E Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali (OON), Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Federal University of Technology Akure, Professor Helen Ogunsuyi, amongst other dignitaries.

The facility was built to improve the learning experience of students in the tertiary institution, is equipped with a world-class information technology facility, laboratories, lecture theatre and a standard amphitheatre, seminar, and meeting rooms, was commissioned.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the building, Leadway Assurance, MD/CEO, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, said that the donation is part of the organisation’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, driving continuous education, and improving the learning environment for students of the institution to expose them to realities in the business world.

This donation was made to the university to advance entrepreneurship particularly for graduating students such that it inducts them into the real business world and supports their ambitions. For the undergraduates also who are still studying, it would expose them to happenings in the business environment as entrepreneurs both in the local environment and the country at large, Hassan-Odukale said.

The Chancellor of the institution, His Royal Highness, Emir of Katagum, Bauchi State, Alhaji Umar Faruk II (OON), while commissioning the building, said:

This intervention will help strengthen the hope and resolve of the students that they can express their creativity to birth ideas that would transform lives and humanity. Leadway Assurance has created a pathway for them to excel in a serene environment, access learning from seasoned professionals and develop themselves to become leaders in their field.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), H.E Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali (OON), said:

I am pleased with the support from Leadway Assurance because of the criticality of entrepreneurship for an economy to thrive. The building will be of great impact to the great minds we nurture at this institution, and it will be of immense benefit not only to the immediate community but the country.

Also speaking, the Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Federal University of Technology Akure, Professor Helen Ogunsuyi, said:

This well-thought-through contribution from Leadway Assurance to the University is very significant to what we do at the Entrepreneurship Centre, especially for the students who would be better equipped with requisite learning to help them innovate and develop their talents to excel in their chosen careers.

Leadway Assurance is one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance service providers with a reputation for service efficiency and customer reliability. The organisation is committed to providing innovative ways to ensure that every individual and their business are protected.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

