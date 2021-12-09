From Exciting Recipes, to Revealing Celeb stories, to Unusual Praise, Check out the Top shows on GOtv this weekend

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It is back-to-back entertainment this weekend on GOtv!

From celebrity gossip, secret food recipes to the highly anticipated gospel live concert, GOtv definitely plans to make this a December to remember for their esteemed customers, this festive season. 

If you happen to have missed some of the action from the previous week, don’t fret, there’s unlimited fun where that came from. 

Here are top shows to look forward to this weekend on GOtv:

My Naija Plate: Famous food blogger and Chef, Winifred Nwania, popularly known as Zeelicious, has asked that we wave goodbye to boring dishes, this festive season. Zeelicious, who has become one of the most recognizable food bloggers out of West Africa will be taking viewers on a whirlwind exploration of popular Nigerian dishes- from plantain and Egusi to Nigeria’s famous jollof rice.

She will also be giving tips on how to have good dishes this Christmas, using the most exciting recipes made with ingredients that are simple and authentically Nigerian.

Tune in Fridays at 4 pm on Honey (channel 57) to enjoy amazing cooking recipes. Available on GOtv Supa.

Talk With Toke Makinwa: This show is unarguably one of the biggest talk shows in Africa recently launched on Honey TV and it’s hosted by none other than Nigeria’s top media personality and Youtuber, Toke Makinwa. In this tell-all show, viewers get the inside scoop into the lives of some of Africa’s best-known and most intriguing personalities, from influential actresses and musicians to DJs and models.

The show will be revealing stories behind the headlines, addressing controversies and triumphs of some of our favorite celebrities, and finally, giving them an opportunity to set the record straight.

Talk with Toke Makinwa airs Fridays at 4:30 pm on Honey (GOtv Channel 57). Available on GOtv Supa.

Unusual Praise: Look forward to one of the biggest annual Catholic concerts in Africa, organized by the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy (CCDM) Lekki. The program is intended to bring Catholics and Christians together, under one banner of love through gospel ministrations, praise, and worship.

This year’s edition will feature top ministers such as Tope Alabi, Minister GUC, Frank Edwards, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, JoePraise, Big Bolaji, Big Sax, and other gospel ministers. Tune in this Friday, 10 December at 7 pm (GOtv Channel 29) to watch live from the comfort of your homes. Available on GOtv Jolli.

Take advantage of the GOtv festive offer and get the GOtv decoder, GOtennae with a one-month Max subscription go for N7,900 only! With this offer, you get to enjoy over 75+ Channels to the Max with all the drama on the Telenovas, Epic movies, action-packed Football on the SuperSport channels, movies, and other exciting channels

For more information on this offer as well as other products and services, visit www.gotvafrica.com.

Also, download the MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to manage your account, or dial *288# to recharge today. You can also select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions.

Follow @GOtvNg on Instagram and GOtv Nigeria on Facebook

Sponsored Content

