Tecno Announces BBNaija Season 6 Winner WhiteMoney as Camon18 Ambassador

TECNO the renowned smartphone brand has another surprise for its users and you will like this one. Well, we know that there might have been rumors about this news, but yes, we are confirming it now.

The recently released CAMON 18 has a Brand Ambassador, a winner and one loved by all; he is Hazel Oyeze Onuo popularly known as Whitemoney, the BBNaija Season 6 winner.

The announcement was made via a post on TECNO and Whitemoney’s Instagram pages. In the beautifully executed unveil video, Whitemoney is seen arising from playing a grand piano after he receives a text welcoming him to the TECNO family. He receives a call almost immediately and we hear him say “Hello TECNO”. The announcement has been received with great excitement from fans and celebrities across social media as thousands of congratulatory messages have poured in from various quarters under the video post which has now been watched over 250,000 times across both parties’ pages in less than 24 hours.

The CAMON 18 is an authentic, innovative and reliable smartphone because of its several features. Its sleek design, clear screen, refresh rate, and the most important feature yet, the ever-steady Gimbal camera which makes video content top-notch, has set it apart from smartphones in the same category.

This is why when choosing a brand Ambassador, the TECNO brand decided to go with someone who shares and believes in the same core values as the brand. With the signing of Whitemoney, the TECNO brand has shown that it stands with excellence just as the CAMON 18 is all about excellence.

The newly unveiled Ambassador, Whitemoney said of the signing:

“Before I entered the BBNaija House, I had this conception about the TECNO brand, that it’s a classy, yet unique smartphone brand. Exiting the show with a firsthand experience with some of the brand’s products, and the launch of the CAMON 18 series further strengthened my belief. As an entertainer, I understand the value of creating quality video and picture content and I am honoured to be partners with a brand that does not compromise on quality and innovation. I am proud to be the TECNO CAMON 18 Ambassador and I cannot wait to show the unique qualities of the device through some of my works, with my fans”.

Speaking about the unveiling of Whitemoney as the CAMON 18 Ambassador, the PR Communications and Media Manager, West Africa Region, Vincent Uzoegbu said:

“When you look at BBNaija Season 6 winner Whitemoney and his strides in and out of the house, the story is all about excellence. His versatility, agility and willingness to always make a difference is what made us decide he was perfect as an Ambassador for the CAMON 18 smartphone series. The journey to the CAMON 18 series has been one of innovation and determination to make the device the success that it is today. We looked for someone with the same drive and found a match with Whitemoney and we can honestly say it’s an honour to have him on board and we are looking forward to exciting times working together with him.”

This partnership between TECNO and Whitemoney is something we love to see and cannot wait to see the creative works from TECNO CAMON 18 and White money. Curious enough for updates! Then check out TECNO’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

