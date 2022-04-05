Connect with us

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike are ENGAGED!

Makoni & Mapondera are creating a whole world of comics and animation by letting people share their stories

Binge-Watch All Six Episodes of the New Web Series "This Thing Called Love"

BBC "Africa Eye" uncovers how rogue pastors exploit the belief of their followers for profit and power in Uganda

The Spectacular Cultural Display Served at the "King of Thieves" Movie Premiere

Dress Code said "Eko Glam" & Guests at the Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere Understood the Assignment!

Omawumi Megbele, Ibrahim Suleiman, Tony Umez & Adesuwa Onyenokwe Star in Chatroom | April 15

The Campaign for Head Prefect Begins in Episode Three of Neptune3's "Best Friends in the World: Senior Year"

Don't Miss Episode 6 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

Five Short Clips of Dejo Tunfulu That Remind Us How Hilarious He Was

Good news we love to see and hear!

Rita Dominic is engaged! The Nollywood mega star is engaged to Fidelis Anosike, publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group.

We’re super happy to share this news as the couple prepares to walk down the aisle.

According to Rita’s representatives, the couple “got engaged some time ago and have privately been putting plans together for their upcoming nuptials.”

Rita revealed her partner in December 2020 in an Instagram post and having kept a low profile prior to the news.

In the coming weeks, the couple will have their wedding ceremony, as disclosed by Rita’s reps, and friends will start receiving invitations for her bridal shower this week.

More details will be shared in due course.

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness and are so looking forward to the wedding ceremonies. And yes, you’ll find everything about the wedding on our pages, so watch this space!

Photo Credit: Humphrey Ominisan

