Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike are ENGAGED!

Good news we love to see and hear!

Rita Dominic is engaged! The Nollywood mega star is engaged to Fidelis Anosike, publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group.

We’re super happy to share this news as the couple prepares to walk down the aisle.

According to Rita’s representatives, the couple “got engaged some time ago and have privately been putting plans together for their upcoming nuptials.”

Rita revealed her partner in December 2020 in an Instagram post and having kept a low profile prior to the news.

In the coming weeks, the couple will have their wedding ceremony, as disclosed by Rita’s reps, and friends will start receiving invitations for her bridal shower this week.

More details will be shared in due course.

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness and are so looking forward to the wedding ceremonies. And yes, you’ll find everything about the wedding on our pages, so watch this space!

Photo Credit: Humphrey Ominisan