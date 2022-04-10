Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Erica, Prince, Ms DSF & All the Stars at the Premiere of Bolanle Austen-Peters’ “Man of God”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The premiere for “Man of God”, Bolanle Austen-Peters‘ first Netflix original held on the eventing of Saturday, April 9th in Lagos, with guests coming through with their own interpretation of the “Heavenly Glam” theme.

The movie follows the story of Samuel Obalolu, the first son of a strict disciplinarian pastor who finally “liberates himself” from his oppressed upbringing. He is hell-bent on shedding the facade of “the preacher’s son”. After a few failed relationships and heartbreaks later he ironically finds himself behind the pulpit with a wife he doesn’t love, a deep resentment born of the abuse of his upbringing and the skeletons of his past relationships threatening to upstage his success and ruin his life.

It stars Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Olumide Oworu, Mawuli Gavor, Shawn Faqua, Prince Nelson Enwerem, Patrick Doyle, Ayo Mogaji, Eucharia Anunobi and many more.

Watch the trailer here.

Guests at the premiere include Ibukun Awosika, Joke Silva, Elvina Ibru, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ireti Doyle, Etim Effiong, Lilo, among others.

Here are the highlights!

Bolanle Austen-Peters

Akah Nnani

 

Ireti Doyle

Joke Silva

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Shawn Faqua

Osas Ighodaro

Erica Nlewedim and Shawn Faqua

Prince Nelson Enwerem

Lilo, Prince and Erica

Olumide Oworu

Deyemi Okanlawon

Akah Nnani and Etim Effiong

Patrick Doyle and Dorcas Shola-Fapson

Bolanle Austen-Peters and Elvina Ibru

Bolanle Austen-Peters and Ibukun Awosika

Akah Nnani (M) and Claire Idera Nnani (R)

Photo Credit: BAP

 

