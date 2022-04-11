Connect with us

All the Glamorous Details from Liquorose's 27th Birthday & Book Launch

Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Erica, Prince, Ms DSF & All the Stars at the Premiere of Bolanle Austen-Peters' "Man of God"

DO.II Designs hosts Interiors & Style Event! Here is how the DO.II Cocktail Evening went down

Lipton Nigeria Celebrates Women's Month with an Impactful Conversation with Women Alongside Betty Irabor and GoSlo Ice Cream

CSR-in-Action Premieres Ford Foundation Funded ‘Earth Women’ Documentary

GTCO Food and Drink Festival is here! Witness the Incredible | April 30th - May 2nd

See All The Fabulous Looks at "The Real Housewives Of Lagos" Premiere in South Africa

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Tobi Olanihun, Event Experience Expert, Launches TEPS Virtual events Platform: Here's how to Register

Global Money Week 2022: JA Nigeria partners with CBN Bankers’ Committee to increase Financial Literacy in Secondary Schools

BBNaija reality star and dancer, Liquorose, celebrated her 27th birthday recently with an extravagant Great Gatsby-themed party over the weekend. From BBNaija stars Saskay to Diane to Prince Nelson, actors like Nancy Isime and Osas Ighodaro were all present. Some of the famous faces in attendance at the luxurious party were Cee-C, Khloe, Denrele, Kie Kie, Beverly Osu, Enioluwa, Priscilla Ojo, Berbie Doll, Diiadem, and Liquorose’s dance crew, Emmanuella Odiley Ellaley, and Ifeoma Efioku E4ma, all made the cut, and were there dressed to the nines.

Liquorose launched a book titled “Filters: Looks Beneath the Mask of Love.” The story follows Renee Adelaja as she comes up with a new habit of dating different guys for the purpose of writing about it following a terrible breakup with her long-term love. Her successful career as an erotic writer, which grew out of her sexual escapades, established her as a self-made lady with few, if any, boundaries. Renee, on the other hand, can’t contain her feelings when she meets Alex, her sister’s fiance. Renee must choose between giving in to her unquenchable desires and walking away.

Sharing the cover page on her official Instagram page, she wrote;

If anyone had told me that I will be an Author this year, I won’t have believed it . Yesterday was my happiest day not just because of my birthday celebration, but also on becoming an author. It’s been an overwhelming journey publishing this book . FILTERS BY ROSE was launched yesterday. I will like to give a huge shoutout to the team that worked on this with me and my advanced reader team . I am excited that the advanced reader team loves this book and I hope the public will love it too.

This is an emotional phase for me and I hope this book means something to everyone out there that will be opportuned to read it. FILTERS will be available for purchase both Hard and E-Copy this week . The E-book will be available on Amazon and some online book stores in Nigeria .

Kindly follow @Filtersbyliquorose for more update on my Author Journey. When you read my book, FILTERS , please leave an honest review on Amazon . It is very important to independent authors like myself… Thank you !

 

See more photos below:

Photo Credit: Insigna

css.php