Rita Dominic Is Counting Down to Her Wedding Day | See Photos from Her Bridal Shower

It’s almost time to say “I do!”

Rita Dominic had her bridal shower this weekend in preparation for her wedding later this year.

The Nollywood actress and her fiancé Fidelis Anosike, publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group, are set to walk down the aisle soon. Rita revealed her partner in December 2020 in an Instagram post and having kept a low profile prior to the news.

Before her nuptials Rita enjoyed an intimate bridal shower with her Nollywood besties; Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Michelle Dede, Uche Jombo and they captured it all for Instagram.

For the occasion, Rita wore a purple skater dress made even more stunning by the flowers embroidered on it.

Check on it!