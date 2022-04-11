Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Rita Dominic Is Counting Down to Her Wedding Day | See Photos from Her Bridal Shower

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Trendy Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Movies & TV Scoop

Yvonne Orji will appear as a guest star in an upcoming episode of ABC's "The Wonder Years"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tobi Bakre, Falz, Dorathy Bachor, Toni Tones & Mercy Aigbe Unveiled as the Leading Cast of GREOH Studios' 2022 Film "Brotherhood"

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

10 Times Idris And Sabrina Dhowre Elba's Sweet Love Was Picture Perfect

Movies & TV Scoop

Following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, David Oyelowo expresses his feelings and fears

Movies & TV Scoop

The Academy Bans Will Smith from Oscars & other Academy Events for 10 Years

BN TV Career Movies & TV

Ese Eriata, Tomiwa Talabi, Lani Aisida & Bisola Aiyeola talk creating & maintaining a bankable brand on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the Trailer for Inkblot's “The Blood Covenant”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nimi feels insecure about Tamara - find out why in episode 7 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

Movies & TV

Rita Dominic Is Counting Down to Her Wedding Day | See Photos from Her Bridal Shower

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s almost time to say “I do!”

Rita Dominic had her bridal shower this weekend in preparation for her wedding later this year.

The Nollywood actress and her fiancé Fidelis Anosike, publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group, are set to walk down the aisle soon. Rita revealed her partner in December 2020 in an Instagram post and having kept a low profile prior to the news.

Before her nuptials Rita enjoyed an intimate bridal shower with her Nollywood besties; Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Michelle Dede, Uche Jombo and they captured it all for Instagram.

For the occasion, Rita wore a purple skater dress made even more stunning by the flowers embroidered on it.

Check on it!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin
css.php