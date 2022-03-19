Trailer: Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Prince Enwerem star in Bolanle Austen-Peters’ First Netflix Original “Man of God”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A Bolanle Austen-Peters-produced film is coming to Netflix!

The film titled “Man Of God” follows the story of Samuel Obalolu, the first son of a strict disciplinarian pastor who finally “liberates himself” from his oppressed upbringing. He is hell-bent on shedding the facade of “the preacher’s son”. After a few failed relationships and heartbreaks later he ironically finds himself behind the pulpit with a wife he doesn’t love, a deep resentment born of the abuse of his upbringing and the skeletons of his past relationships threatening to upstage his success and ruin his life.

It stars Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Olumide Oworu, Mawuli Gavor, Shawn Faqua, Prince Nelson Enwerem, Patrick Doyle, Ayo Mogaji, Eucharia Anunobi and many more.

Watch the trailer below:

