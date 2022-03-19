Meet Somalia’s Khadija Omar, the First Hijabi Beauty Queen in History to make Top 13

Khadija Omar has made news once again!

At the recent 70th Miss World beauty pageant which was held in Puerto Rico, the first-ever Miss World Somalia, Khadija Omar made history as the first hijabi beauty queen to reach the Top 13 in the pageantry.

Here are a few facts about Khadija:

She is 5’6” tall.

She grew up in a refugee camp in Nairobi before moving to Canada.

She’s is a professional makeup artist and is currently pursuing a Psychology major at York University in Canada.

She was crowned the first-ever Miss World Somalia in 2021.

She’s currently pursuing a Psychology major at York University in Canada.

Check out her gorgeous photos below: