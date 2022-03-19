Connect with us

Meet Somalia's Khadija Omar, the First Hijabi Beauty Queen in History to make Top 13

Take Some Lessons from Bregha on How To Use Your Face Cleanser

ICYMI: Kaiser Coby's New Makeup Line in Collaboration With Nudestix is Everything!

12 Stunning Photos Of Côte d'Ivoire's Olivia Yace, Miss World 2021 Second Runner-Up

Poland's Karolina Biewleska wins Miss World 2021! Miss Côte d'Ivoire, United States & Mexico make it to Top 6

BN Beauty: Check out Omabelle's Soft Glam Makeup Hack for Acne Prone Skin

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Tells What It’s Like Advocating for Other Femme Boys in Nigeria in Paper Magazine

Adekunle Gold Shares His Wellness and Nighttime Skincare Routine with Harper's BAZAAR

Yup, You Can Get the Goddess Knotless Braids with Your 4C Hair

8 Pretty Makeup Ideas to Try This Valentine’s Day

3 hours ago

Khadija Omar has made news once again!

At the recent 70th Miss World beauty pageant which was held in Puerto Rico, the first-ever Miss World Somalia, Khadija Omar made history as the first hijabi beauty queen to reach the Top 13 in the pageantry.

Here are a few facts about Khadija:

  • She is 5’6” tall.
  • She grew up in a refugee camp in Nairobi before moving to Canada.
  • She’s is a professional makeup artist and is currently pursuing a Psychology major at York University in Canada.
  • She was crowned the first-ever Miss World Somalia in 2021.
Check out her gorgeous photos below:

 

