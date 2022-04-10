DO.II Designs hosts Interiors & Style Event! Here is how the DO.II Cocktail Evening went down

Interiors & Style, The DO.II Cocktail Evening was an event to remember. The highly anticipated event which held on Friday, April 1 2022, was graced by established and aspiring interior designers and A-listers who have an affinity for beautifully designed interiors.

Hosted by the CEO, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, DO.II’s first-ever Interiors and Style event was designed to foster collaboration through partnerships in the interior design industry, create a networking opportunity, and ensure business partners have a more fulfilling experience through DO.II Preferred, a rewards and loyalty program.

DO.II Preferred members will unlock exclusive rewards with each DO.II purchase and earn points to grow their tiers from Green, to Silver, Gold, and ultimately Platinum. Benefits include exclusive all-year discounts, bespoke production, priority delivery and more. Existing customers and business partners were recognised and upgraded as DO.II Preferred members at the event. To register for DO.II Preferred, visit the flagship showroom at 642D Akin Adesola, Victoria Island, Lagos, call 0803 701 6969 or send a message via their official Instagram page @doiidesigns Everyone who attended the event came looking their best and here is proof.

