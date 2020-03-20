See Bolanle Olukanni, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson And More At The Star Studded Launch of Arese Ugwu’s Second Book ‘ The Smart Money Tribe’

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Arese Ugwu, the author and founder of Smart Money Media, released her second book, sequel to the bestselling book the Smart Money Woman; the Smart Money Tribe . The launch event took place at Terra Kulture Arena featuring a fireside chat with the author and Bolanle Olukanni talking about her journey writing the book and discussing the themes in the book, a panel with fabulous entrepreneurs and career women Tara Durotoye, Bunmi Adeniba and Steph Obi who shared  their personal finance journeys and how they built their personal wealth.

Known for bootstrapping a personal finance education & media company for African millennials, Arese’s new book is a continuation of the compelling story of Zuri and her closest friends and how they navigate personal finance issues in Lagos, tied in with lessons every African woman can learn from. 

Speaking on the launch, Arese said:

The Smart Money Tribe book launch

I visualized this for so long but I wasn’t completely sure I could execute but I’m glad it was a success in the end!! .

Thank you to everyone that showed up for me, everyone that bought tickets! I’m sooo grateful!

I’m so grateful to my team who have to deal with my random ideas and insane deadlines

To my mentor @taradurotoye for keeping me accountable and never letting me quit😭

To the event planner @bisolatrendybee who pulled this off in a week and could match my gra gra! .

To my sponsors @sunlight_nigeria @firstbanknigeria @landweyinvestment @bambooks.io @filmorealty @houseoftara_intl @remymartinng

To my speakers @bunmiadeniba @stephobi people can’t stop talking about you guys .. you brought fire 😘😘

My beautiful cast who almost made me cry during their panel @officialosas @lalaakindoju @inidimaokojie @eby_eno 😘😘😘

My boo @bolanle watching you do your thing hosting this event was everything… you have mastered your craft and it’s magical to watch! Thank you

Thank you @adeysoile for my jumpsuit @patienceakwubo_tara for my makeup and @hair_doctor123 for my hair 😘😘😘😘

They also debuted the trailer for the upcoming Smart Money Woman TV series and a chat with some of the cast about the journey to making the show and what it was like to bring the characters from the book to life .

The star studded launch included guests like Ifeyinwa Ighodalo,  Timini Egbuson, Abimbola Craig, Latasha Ngwube, Bovi, Taymesan, Mimi Onalaja as well as cast members of the TV show Lala Akindoju, Eby Eno, Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima Okojie and more.

The launch event was sponsored by First Bank, Filmo Realty, LandWey, House of Tara, BamBooks, Remy Martin, Sunlight, Wealth.NG & ArcadiaTV Africa.

Check out more images from the event below:

