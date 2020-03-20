Connect with us

Career Events

Learn the Basics of Digital Marketing, Graphic Design & Front End Web Design with United Way Greater Nigeria

Career Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Career Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: BellaNaijarians in USA & Canada, Class Districts is Your Plug for Africa Made Products

Career Events

These 12 Remarkable Individuals are set to Receive the 2020 Lord’s Dry Gin Achievers Awards

Career Features Inspired

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Career Features

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Career Features Inspired

Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr. of DottsMediaHouse is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BN TV Career

Need a Clearly Defined Creative Process? Peace Itimi & Bolanle Banwo Have You Covered

Career

Learn the Basics of Digital Marketing, Graphic Design & Front End Web Design with United Way Greater Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

29 mins ago

 on

The youth unemployment rate in Nigeria has steadily risen from an average of 12.3% in 2006 to 23.19% in 2018. Since almost half of Nigeria’s population lives in extreme poverty, this continuous increase in unemployment should be given more focus and response. With this in mind, vocational education, particularly skills to employment, plays a critical role in alleviating the burden of unemployment and poverty. 

United Way Greater Nigeria’s Skills to Employment Program is designed to recruit 100 lower-middle-income Nigerian youth who will participate in a free 10 week (only Saturdays) digital and soft skills training followed by a mandatory 6 – 8 weeks internship program in reputable organizations. 

Participants are given the option to pick a preferred digital skill from the available skill (Digital Marketing, Graphic Design, and Front End Web design). Participants will be supported by mentors to guide, facilitate and support their training.

The training is scheduled to begin in August in Lagos, Nigeria. 

Target Audience

Participant demographics fulfill the following criteria:

  1. Age: Youth between the ages of 18-30 years
  2. Gender: Male and Female 
  3. Minimum Education: Senior Secondary School Certificate
  4. Income Level: Lower middle-income
  5. Residency: Lagos State
  6. Citizenship: Nigerian

Contact Information

Phone number: 07063363903

Email address: [email protected] 

Instagram: @unitedway_ng

Twitter: @unitedway_ng 

Website: www.unitedwayng.org 

Registration link: www.unitedwayng/skillstoemployment
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

Advertisement
css.php