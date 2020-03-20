Learn the Basics of Digital Marketing, Graphic Design & Front End Web Design with United Way Greater Nigeria

The youth unemployment rate in Nigeria has steadily risen from an average of 12.3% in 2006 to 23.19% in 2018. Since almost half of Nigeria’s population lives in extreme poverty, this continuous increase in unemployment should be given more focus and response. With this in mind, vocational education, particularly skills to employment, plays a critical role in alleviating the burden of unemployment and poverty.

United Way Greater Nigeria’s Skills to Employment Program is designed to recruit 100 lower-middle-income Nigerian youth who will participate in a free 10 week (only Saturdays) digital and soft skills training followed by a mandatory 6 – 8 weeks internship program in reputable organizations.

Participants are given the option to pick a preferred digital skill from the available skill (Digital Marketing, Graphic Design, and Front End Web design). Participants will be supported by mentors to guide, facilitate and support their training.

The training is scheduled to begin in August in Lagos, Nigeria.

Target Audience

Participant demographics fulfill the following criteria:

Age: Youth between the ages of 18-30 years Gender: Male and Female Minimum Education: Senior Secondary School Certificate Income Level: Lower middle-income Residency: Lagos State Citizenship: Nigerian

Contact Information

Phone number: 07063363903

Email address: [email protected]

Instagram: @unitedway_ng

Twitter: @unitedway_ng

Website: www.unitedwayng.org

Registration link: www.unitedwayng/skillstoemployment

