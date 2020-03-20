Career
Genevieve Nnaji, Zozibini Tunzi & Kiki Mordi make OkayAfrica’s 100 Women 2020 List celebrating Incredible African Women
OkayAfrica has released its annual “100 Women” list which celebrates incredible African women, from novelists, media mavens, historians and much more, the women on this year’s list are laying the groundwork for other women to follow.
According to OkayAfrica
This is to say that these women are building infrastructure, both literally and metaphorically, for future generations in Africa and in the Diaspora. And they are doing so intentionally, reaching back, laterally, and forward to bridge gaps and make sure the steps they build—and not without hard work, mines of microaggressions, and challenges—are sturdy enough for the next ascent.
Our honorees use various mediums to get the job done—DJ’s, fashion designers, historians, anthropologists, and even venture capitalists—but each with the mission to clear the road ahead for generations to come.
This year’s list includes amazing women like Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, PiggyVest co-founder Odunayo Eweniyi, international DJ Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy), Hollywood’s Danai Gurira, BBC journalist Kiki Mordi, and so many more.
Introducing our 2020 #Okay100Women list! ✨ From novelists, media mavens, historians and much more, the women on this year’s list are laying the groundwork for other women to follow. In the spirit of building infrastructure, this year’s 100 Women campaign will go beyond the month of March (Women’s History Month in America) and close in September during Women’s Month in South Africa. We are proud to share this list for #African women and for the next decade and beyond. Congrats to our 100 honorees. 🥂 Hit the LINK IN BIO to get into our full 2020 campaign! #womenshistorymonth
These women are shaping and changing narratives for young black women.