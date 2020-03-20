Genevieve Nnaji, Zozibini Tunzi & Kiki Mordi make OkayAfrica’s 100 Women 2020 List celebrating Incredible African Women

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

OkayAfrica has released its annual “100 Women” list which celebrates incredible African women, from novelists, media mavens, historians and much more, the women on this year’s list are laying the groundwork for other women to follow.

According to OkayAfrica

This is to say that these women are building infrastructure, both literally and metaphorically, for future generations in Africa and in the Diaspora. And they are doing so intentionally, reaching back, laterally, and forward to bridge gaps and make sure the steps they build—and not without hard work, mines of microaggressions, and challenges—are sturdy enough for the next ascent.

Our honorees use various mediums to get the job done—DJ’s, fashion designers, historians, anthropologists, and even venture capitalists—but each with the mission to clear the road ahead for generations to come.

This year’s list includes amazing women like Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, PiggyVest co-founder Odunayo Eweniyi, international DJ Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy), Hollywood’s Danai Gurira, BBC journalist Kiki Mordi, and so many more.

These women are shaping and changing narratives for young black women.

Check over here to read about the women.

