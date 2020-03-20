Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife, Evelyn, to Cancer 💔

Founder of Silverbird Group and politician, Ben Murray-Bruce is mourning yet staying strong for his children after losing his wife and best friend, Evelyn, to cancer.

Sharing the sad news on Twitter alongside some photos of the family together, he wrote:

I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken. Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever. I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours, ❤️.

Our condolences to him in this difficult time ❤️.