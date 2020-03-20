Connect with us

Scoop

Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife, Evelyn, to Cancer 💔

Music Scoop

Learn More About Asa's Brilliant Artistry in the Concluding part of her Convo with Joey Akan

Music Scoop

WATCH it Live! Have a Front Seat View of John Legend's Concert 🙂

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Everyone was Present at Ayo Animashaun's 50th Birthday Soiree

Scoop

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre will Conquer the Coronavirus Together 💪🏾

Nollywood Scoop

#NoToElishaAbbo: Kate Henshaw is Not Backing Down | WATCH

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Tamar Braxton's Birthday & Her Boyfriend David Adefeso just Made it Extra Special ❤️

Scoop

It's NOT TRUE... Oprah Winfrey wasn't Raided or Arrested

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Here's what Emeka Rollas has to Say about Elisha Abbo's Appointment as AGN Patron | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Coronavirus: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are Discharged from the Hospital

Scoop

Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife, Evelyn, to Cancer 💔

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Founder of Silverbird Group and politician, Ben Murray-Bruce is mourning yet staying strong for his children after losing his wife and best friend, Evelyn, to cancer.

Sharing the sad news on Twitter alongside some photos of the family together, he wrote:

I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.

I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours, ❤️.

Our condolences to him in this difficult time ❤️.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

Advertisement
css.php