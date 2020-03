It’s Temi Otedola‘s birthday today, Friday, and to celebrate his ‘Omo to shan’ Mr Eazi dropped a really cute birthday message.

He shared an adorable photo of them on Instagram, wrote:

More Life 🔊 to my Queen, my love @jtofashion May your light keep shining & never Die!!! Wish you great Health, Wisdom, Peace, Love & Joy!!! Omo to Shan! 😉😉

We can so picture her cheesing to this.

Photo Credit: mreazi