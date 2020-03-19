Aisha Buhari is Taking Commendable Actions to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

The first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, is leading by example during this coronavirus period by announcing that one of her daughters has gone into self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

In a thread on her Twitter, Aisha Buhari explained that although her daughter wasn’t showing any symptom of the virus, it is only important that she did the needful.

She urged other Nigerians who arrived the country from infected countries to please also isolate themselves, and try as much as possible to not spread the virus.

See her tweets:

Good afternoon Nigerians,

Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/cku3bzcIJS — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, She is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19 . — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

Please I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure . Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some Staff who recently returned from the UK . — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

I commend the North Western Governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna. — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

Let’s keep following the

advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers. — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020