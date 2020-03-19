Aisha Buhari is Taking Commendable Actions to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

Connect with us

The first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, is leading by example during this coronavirus period by announcing that one of her daughters has gone into self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

In a thread on her Twitter, Aisha Buhari explained that although her daughter wasn’t showing any symptom of the virus, it is only important that she did the needful.

She urged other Nigerians who arrived the country from infected countries to please also isolate themselves, and try as much as possible to not spread the virus.

See her tweets:

 

