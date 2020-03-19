More Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus bring the Number of Infected to 12

The Lagos State Government has confirmed four new cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, which brings the total number of cases confirmed in the country to 12.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shared that 5 more people tested positive to the pandemic.

The information shared via Twitter states that 19 people got tested on Wednesday, March 18, and four out of the cases tested positive and have since been under isolation at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

The first of the four new cases who tested positive is a woman who had close contact with the woman who came from the UK on Tuesday, March 17. The second case is a lady who returned from France on Saturday, March 14, on a Turkish airline TK 1830, a third case is a Nigerian man in his 50’s who has no recent travel history but tested positive and a fourth case is a Nigerian man who arrived in the country on Friday, March 13, from Frankfurt to Lagos on Lufthansa airline, flight number LH568.

According to Channels News, The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi appealed to people on the two flights (Lufthansa airline LH568 and Turkish airline TK 1830) to self-isolate and reach out to the government.

He added that “Currently, we are following over 1,300 people right now to find information about the state of their health and the number is increasing”.

Breaking! #COVID19Lagos

*️⃣19 suspected cases and contacts of the new cases announced yesterday were tested and 4 turned out positive for #COVID19:

➡️A contact of the 3rd case that came from the UK (One of the new cases announced yesterday)@jidesanwoolu @ProfAkinAbayomi #LASG pic.twitter.com/2yBD7tkcKq — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 19, 2020

➡️A Nigerian male who arrived in Lagos on13th of March from Frankfort on Lufthansa Flight number LH568.

*️⃣We are running more test on suspected persons and contacts of confirmed cases.

*️⃣Call #COVID19Lagos toll Free 08000CORONA lines to report suspected cases.#ForAGreaterLagos — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 19, 2020

Photo Credit: ProfAkinAbayomi