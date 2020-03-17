There’s a Third Confirmed Case of the Coronavirus in Lagos

A third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos State.

Jubril Gawat, the Special Assistant to the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media shared the news on Twitter.

The person is a 30-year-old Nigerian woman who returned from the UK on March 13th, went into isolation, developed symptoms, and has tested positive.

She’s currently receiving care, he wrote.

FLASH: Third case of #CoronaVirus confirmed in Lagos.

– New Case

– 30 year old Nigerian, female

– Returned from the UK on 13th March

– Observed self-Isolation, developed symptoms

– Tested positive

– Now at Mainland GH receiving care#COVID19lagos pic.twitter.com/ODN9UK1LFw — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 17, 2020

The second confirmed case has already tested negative, while the index case is said to be recovering.

Guys, it’s important we don’t panic and observe the safety measures as has been advised.