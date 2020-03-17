News
Coronavirus: First Vaccine Issued in US & Other World Updates You Should Know
According to Johns Hopkins University, coronavirus has infected more than 182,400 people and killed over 7,100 worldwide, while the number of deaths outside of China has now surpassed the number of deaths inside.
Due to the rise in the number of causalities, countries have taken the pandemic seriously, closing schools and public places. In Europe, millions are under lockdown and also in some Asian countries, schools and non-essential businesses have been closed, and travel restrictions have been placed.
Pastor Adeboye has a word of hope and faith for everyone
Amid all the turmoil, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, in a video gave everyone a reason to be calm and hopeful.
He said, “I want to assure you that so far you are in the secret place of the Most High, no virus can come near your dwelling. Remember being able to abide under his shadow involves you living a life of cleanliness. The basic things like washing your hands, keeping your environment clean and adhering to basic hygienic measures are next to Godliness. God bless you”.
Watch the video below.
The third Case in Lagos, Nigeria
Jubril Gawat, the Special Assistant to the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, shared on Twitter that a third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos. The patient is a 30-year-old Nigerian woman who returned from the UK on March 13, went into isolation, developed symptoms, and has tested positive.
FLASH: Third case of #CoronaVirus confirmed in Lagos.
– New Case
– 30 year old Nigerian, female
– Returned from the UK on 13th March
– Observed self-Isolation, developed symptoms
– Tested positive
– Now at Mainland GH receiving care#COVID19lagos pic.twitter.com/ODN9UK1LFw
— Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) March 17, 2020
France on Lockdown & anyone who breaks the rules will be punished
To curb the spread of the pandemic, some parts of China, Italy, Spain, and the Philippines, have put their citizens under partial or total lockdown. So far, the pandemic has killed over 148 people and infected more than 6,600 in France.
In a televised address, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron announced Europe’s borders will close at lunchtime on Tuesday for 30 days. He has issued a strict restriction on people’s movement to slow the spread of the virus and said the army will be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals.
Restaurants and bars, schools, ski resorts are off-limits, all vehicle and pedestrian movements to be justified. Anyone who breaks the rules will be punished. “I’m appealing to your sense of responsibility and solidarity,” Macron says. Macron also shared that French businesses will be supported: guaranteeing bank loans up to $300bn; companies rent and utility bills suspended. “No company, of any size, will be allowed to go bankrupt.”
You can follow this Twitter thread to read more:
BREAKING: Macron announces full lockdown in France for at least two weeks. No family or social gatherings allowed
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) March 16, 2020
Paris is one of the most densely populated cities on earth. People live in tiny apartments; the city’s social life is conducted in bars, cafés, restaurants, parks. These public spaces are our escape valves. This is going to be extremely difficult. Yet ‘we are at war’, Macron says
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) March 16, 2020
All French companies that can organise for staff to work from home are ordered to do so. Only strictly necessary trips outside, eg shopping, will be permitted — along with trips to work when working from home is not possible
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) March 16, 2020
All French government reforms have been placed on hold, Macron says. Not an easy thing for a president who came to power promising wholesale change of French politics, but needs must. The second round of the municipal elections will be delayed
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) March 16, 2020
As in Italy, you will be allowed out to do ‘a bit of exercise’ under the new French restrictions, providing you stay away from other people. Which is very important for not going crazy.
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) March 16, 2020
Macron’s announcements tonight may come across as rather severe, but actually the delivery was rather gentle. And most importantly, reassuring.
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) March 16, 2020
Breaches of the French lockdown will be punishable with fines of €38 which could go up to €135. Light, actually, compared to Italy, where the punishment can go up to a €206 and a 3-month jail sentence, or even a €600,000 (!) fine for serious lockdown breaches in Spain
— Katy Lee (@kjalee) March 16, 2020
The situation in the US
Cases in the United States of America has surpassed 4,400 and at least 87 people have died, Donald Trump led a “nationwide response, bringing together government resources and private-sector ingenuity, every American can help slow the virus’ spread and keep our most high-risk populations safe”, according to the White House website.
The White House guideline is urging everyone in America to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. The new guidelines state:
- Work and do school at home
- Avoid gathering in groups.
- Avoid discretionary travel.
- Avoid bars, restaurants, and food courts—use pick-up, drive-thru, or delivery.
- Do not visit long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
NEW guidelines:
🎒 Work and do school at home.
👥 Avoid gathering in groups.
🚗 Avoid discretionary travel.
🍔 Avoid bars, restaurants, and food courts—use pick-up, drive-thru, or delivery.
🚫 Do not visit long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance. pic.twitter.com/60iTBikZhE
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2020
On Monday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shared that coronavirus vaccine trial in the US has now given a dose to its first participant. Jennifer Haller, a healthy mother of two, became the first person to test a potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Although the vaccine is effective in preventing Covid-19 infection, however, it will require follow-up studies involving many more participants, which will take many more months, CNN reports.
Travel restrictions
Several countries in Europe and Asia have placed travel restrictions regardless of the port of origin. Some destinations have travel restrictions, quarantine measures, border closures and health screenings in place due to the outbreak. Meanwhile, countries like, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, India and among others have all placed a travel ban/restriction in and out of the country.
Met Gala postponed
Cote d’Ivoire
The President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire shared some information on Twitter. He wrote,
On Moday, March 16, I chaired a meeting of the National Security Council during which additional measures were taken to combat the spread of the #Coronavirus (COVID -19) in our country. Suspension for a period of 15 days, renewable, starting at midnight on March 16, 2020, from the entry into Côte d’Ivoire of non-Ivorian travellers from countries with more than 100 confirmed cases of illness from coronavirus.
Quarantine of suspected cases and contacts of patients in centres requisitioned by the State. Health control will be reinforced at the air, sea and land borders. All preschool, elementary, secondary and higher education institutions will be closed for a period of 30 days from March 16, 2020, at midnight.
Respect of a distance of at least one (01) meter between people in supermarkets, scrub, restaurants, businesses, the airport area and public places. Respect for personal, behavioural, water and food hygiene measures – Prohibition of manual greetings, hugs and hugs and the consumption of bushmeat.
Night clubs, cinemas and places of entertainment will be closed for a period of 15 days. Population gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited for a period of 15 days from March 18, 2020. All national and international sporting and cultural events will be suspended for a period of 15 days.
Diagnosis and management of all suspected and confirmed cases of COVID19 will be free.
Malaysia
On Tuesday, March 17, Malaysia announced its first coronavirus death in a statement from the government’s Disaster Management Committee Tuesday. The victim is a 60-year-old pastor from Emmanuel Baptist Church Kuching in Sarawak.
Meanwhile in São Paulo
Over 1,350 prisoners escaped from four semi-open prisons in São Paulo state in the south-east of Brazil after Easter prison holidays were cancelled and restrictions on visitors tightened because of coronavirus, according to the Guardian. This video below shows dozens of prisoners fleeing down a street near one coastal prison.
BREAKING: More than 1,350 inmates escape from prisons in São Paulo after tensions over coronavirus restrictions; several guards being held hostage – EFE pic.twitter.com/cbibJzaXjk
— BNO News (@BNONews) March 17, 2020
Spain
The Spanish minister of health, Salvador Illain on Monday announced that the Spanish government will be taking over all private hospitals and healthcare providers in the country in its latest move to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
According to Business Insider, private healthcare facilities would be requisitioned for coronavirus patients, and manufacturers and suppliers of healthcare equipment must notify the government within 48 hours.
by_stander
March 17, 2020 at 12:48 pm
Macron also shared that French businesses will be supported: guaranteeing bank loans up to $300bn; companies rent and utility bills suspended. “No company, of any size, will be allowed to go bankrupt.”
…………………………
Before Corona-Virus reach Nigeria sef, they have already started destroying people’s businesses. Rent-seeking Lawyers and Accountant have already stagnated the entire nation for decades for monopoly access to unregulated mandatory 3rd party fees.
This French people sef, they too like to dey care for their people oh, or is it us here that are stray animals?
las las, we have prayer.
Banjo
March 17, 2020 at 12:57 pm
Thanks Bellanaija, we appreciate your work.