Hilda Dokubo talks to Chude Jideonwo about her Life as an Actress, Public Servant & Activist on #WithChude

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nollywood veteran Hilda Dokubo sat down with Chude Jideonwo recently and she spoke about life as an actor, a government official, and an activist.

 

She also talked about losing her dad and her family experiencing some financial difficulties following the loss, as well as betrayals from friends.

 

On not bringing her personal life and family on social media, she said: “I have deliberately created a demarcation between Hilda the person and Hilda the actor, producer, director and anybody in public space.  Even as a public servant I made sure that my family was left out of my work. The reason is based off of experience. Ihave not seen any family that puts itself in public glare that is together as a family, no. I’m not going to subject my children to that rubbish, I will not. I’m also not going to make my children minced meat for anybody. Whatever you bring up on social media is like what you bring into the beer parlour, anybody can say anything. My family is special, Lord goodness me, they’re very special, they’re very private and it is their right to have their own lives and I’m not going to allow my own life meddle in theirs, hell no!”

 

Related Topics:

