Binge-Watch All Six Episodes of the New Web Series "This Thing Called Love"

Iyanya Delivers a Worthwhile Live Performance on Glitch Sessions with "Call"

A Possible Solution to Paternity Fraud? Watch the "Frankly Speaking" Hosts Share Their Opinions

This Proposal Video of Blessing & Stan Nze is So Cute, It’ll Have You Blushing Hard!

"Nigerian Idol" Season 7 Recap: Contestants Deliver Inspirational Performances as Gerald Exits the Competition

Gbemi & Toolz Are Back with Season 5 of the "OffAir Show"

BBC "Africa Eye" uncovers how rogue pastors exploit the belief of their followers for profit and power in Uganda

Watch this new episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring Nas Boi

Watch Ria Sean perform Her Singles "Satisfy My Soul" & "Stamina" live on That Grape Juice

Nikki Laoye & Snatcha are back with a new vlog detailing their wedding

Published

5 hours ago

 on

A new web series directed by Uyoyou Adia has lately appeared on our radar, and it is extremely intriguing to watch.

Gem Studios just debuted a new series called “This Thing Called Love,” which follows Serena on her quest to find love again after being ghosted by her long-term boyfriend. A heartbroken Serena vows never to love again. Until an event forces her to look for love. She embarks on a series of dates in search of love.

Gift Collins produced and wrote the series, which stars Stan Nze, Sandra Okunzuwa, Caroline Areoghene Igben, Greg Ojefua, Joshua Richard, Joseph Momodu, and Jide Oyegbile.

Binge watch the new series below:

Episode 1

Episode 2

 

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

