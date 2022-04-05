Binge-Watch All Six Episodes of the New Web Series “This Thing Called Love”

A new web series directed by Uyoyou Adia has lately appeared on our radar, and it is extremely intriguing to watch.

Gem Studios just debuted a new series called “This Thing Called Love,” which follows Serena on her quest to find love again after being ghosted by her long-term boyfriend. A heartbroken Serena vows never to love again. Until an event forces her to look for love. She embarks on a series of dates in search of love.

Gift Collins produced and wrote the series, which stars Stan Nze, Sandra Okunzuwa, Caroline Areoghene Igben, Greg Ojefua, Joshua Richard, Joseph Momodu, and Jide Oyegbile.

Binge watch the new series below:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6