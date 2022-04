Rasaki Music boss, L.A.X, unleashes a brand new video for the acoustic version of “Sempe“, a single from his sophomore album titled “Zaza Vibes“.

The album “Zaza Vibes” comes two years after his debut “Rasaking,” which was released in 2018. The new album has some top guest artists and houses 12 tracks, including lead singles “Lose My Mind“, “Sade” and “Go Low“.

