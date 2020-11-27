New EP: L.A.X feat Tekno, Simi, Peruzzi, Tiwa Savage – Zaza Vibes

Rasaki Music head honcho L.A.X has served up his highly anticipated mellow tone EP “Zaza Vibes“, and it’s totally worth the wait.

The 12-track EP was executive produced by Taiwo Afolabi and Nnawuba ‘Clemzy’ Onyebuchi. The project features Afrobeats stars including Tiwa Savage, Simi, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Omar The Dj, Peruzzi, and TimiBoi.

Production credits for the EP go to Clemzy, Quebeat, Blaise Beatz, Legendary Beatz, and Spotless.

Infectious standout track “Losing My Mind” displays the singer’s Afropop nous while “Sade” introduces a tropical feel and sensual lyricism reminiscent of the famed British superstar. The 12-track EP closes with “Gobe Remix”, a track featuring Simi and Tiwa Savage that encapsulates L.A.X’s sound—a perfect blend of African rhythms with jazzy notes.

Listen to the EP