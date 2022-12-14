L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Launch the La Roche-Posay and Cerave Brands in Nigeria

L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division launched its La Roche-Posay and Cerave skincare brands at the Beauty West Africa Exhibition held at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. Featuring skincare stations and a lush cocktail bar for guests to experience the La Roche-Posay and Cerave magic, it was a safe landing for L’Oréal Active Cosmetics in Nigeria.

The L’Oréal team had the opportunity to present the brand and its plans for Nigeria to doctors, beauty stakeholders, and the press. The spectacular event featured some of the biggest names in Nigeria’s dermatology, beauty & lifestyle space.

A mix of skincare consultations, networking, cocktails, and canapés also made the Cerave and La Roche-Posay booths the cynosure of all eyes at the well-attended exhibition.

There was also a live demonstration of the full range of products and a panel discussion with professionals, including senior lecturer and consultant dermatologist Dr. Ayesha Akinkugbe; Beauty Influencer Dimma Umeh; Treasurer of the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists Dr. Erere Ortofanwei; co-founder of Bregha Beauty, Seyi Chukwu who hosted two dermlive sessions for the teeming guests at the booths.

A full house of attendees enjoyed free skincare consultations from doctors, actively engaged in Q&A sessions, and shopped the beloved Cerave and La Roche-Posay brands whilst taking away actionable insights for practical application.

Guests also had the opportunity to win product giveaways and other brand swag at a fun spin-the-wheel game. The 3-day event ended with a celebratory after-party with DJ Shumzy thrilling the guests, accompanied by yummy treats from Eric Kayser restaurant.

“Beauty is a billion-dollar industry in Nigeria and across Africa, and L’Oréal intends to contribute positively to it whilst meeting the skincare needs of Nigerians,” says Beatrice Eneh, beauty expert and Nigerian representative of the L’Oreal Active Cosmetics Division.

Speaking at the launch, she revealed that La Roche-Posay and Cerave products are not only recommended by dermatologists but also work well for African skin, helping to make it stand out. She admitted that she was excited about the reception so far.

“We are pleasantly overwhelmed with all the positive feedback so far and subscription of the Cerave and La Roche-Posay products,” she added.

L’Oréal Active Cosmetics is recognized as the world leader in skincare in terms of quality, efficacy, and safety. La Roche-Posay and Cerave skincare line was created for inclusiveness with a focus on a wide range of traditionally difficult-to-match skin tones, formulas that work for all skin types, and universal shades.

Follow the brands on Instagram @cerave_africa and @larocheposay.

