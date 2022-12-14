Come Play Naija: the Ex Big Brother Naija Housemates Battle on the Africa Magic Game Show

When it comes to fun, entertaining, and captivating programmes, Africa Magic’s Come Play Naija is one of the best game shows on television. Last week’s episode brought back the nostalgia from the Big Brother Naija (BBN) arena games.

The episode saw fan favourites from Big Brother Naija’s Shine your eyes and Level up seasons compete and win over 2 million naira and products from sponsor, Close Up. The winnings were distributed amongst the studio audience.

Team Orange, made up of the Shine your eyes housemates, was represented by Nini, Jaypaul, Tega, and Cross, while Team Blue of the Team Level Up housemates, had Eloswag, Groovy, Giddyfia, and Daniella.

Team Orange had a great start, winning N180,000 in the trivia segment and N50,000 in the bonus round, while Team Blue had N90,000 from their performance in the trivia segment.

Both teams went head-to-head in the first obstacle course, tagged Tic Tac Toe, worth N300,000. It ended in a draw, and teams split the prize money, adding N150,000 each to their coffers. Team Blue levelled up in the pay-with-calories segment powered by Power Oil and won N300,000. Their winning streak continued as they won an additional N400,000 in the second obstacle course.

Two members of Team Blue were left sitting in the third obstacle course tagged Dancing Chairs worth N400,000. This party’s favourite activity was made even more difficult as all participants were blindfolded. It didn’t stop Team Blue from winning the prize money, increasing their winnings to 1,240,000, while Team Orange had N380,000.

Eloswag, representing Team Blue, clinched the largest prize of the day for his team as he completed the military obstacle course worth 1 million naira in less than three minutes. He also won products from Close Up in the spin the wheel segment.

At the end of the games, Team Blue had N2,240,000, while Team Orange had their initial winnings of N380,000 slashed in half. All prizes were distributed amongst the studio audience.

