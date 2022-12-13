The Innovators Gathering: African and U.S. Entrepreneurs, Investors & Philanthropists Convene Ahead of U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

On the 12th of December, 2022, the Secretary of State, the Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships, and the Prosper Africa initiative hosted The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S.-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties.

This event was attended by 250 entrepreneurs, investors, and celebrities who participated in the investment-focused Innovators Gathering, honouring the influx of two-way investment and trade opportunities set to be announced at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

Presented in collaboration with the Tony Elumelu Foundation and with support from Google, attendees of the gathering included Tony Elumelu, Idris Elba, Yvonne Orji, New York City Mayor – Eric Adams, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and more, with virtual remarks from former President Barack Obama.

The gathering highlighted the integral role public-private partnerships play in bolstering trade and investment between the U.S. and African nations, which advances diplomacy and creates growth, opportunity, and employment.

The evening included a panel discussion moderated by Special Representative for Global Partnerships, Dorothy McAuliffe, with panellists including Dr A.V. Elumelu and Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs on “The Power of Investing in Africa,” a pitch competition featuring dynamic African entrepreneurs and a reception hosted by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and catered by celebrity chef and entrepreneur, Pierre Thiam.

Tony Elumelu said he was honoured to be among the group of leaders who were building the African and American social and economic landscape, and James Manyika, Senior Vice President of Technology and Society at Google, said that the company is excited to work with U.S. and African leaders from the public and private sectors to support African-led innovation and the people and businesses powering it.

The event launched the week of President Joe Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, held from December 13 – 15, by highlighting the United State’s longstanding commitment to Africa and the investment ecosystem they share.

