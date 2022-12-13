Connect with us

News

Nigeria and Rwanda become First African Countries to Sign the Artemis Accords

Events News

The Innovators Gathering: African and U.S. Entrepreneurs, Investors & Philanthropists Convene Ahead of U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

Movies & TV Music News

Basketmouth Is The Latest Star To Cover TheWill Downtown Magazine

Events Music News Promotions

Dababy to Headline Wonder X Concert Alongside Naira Marley & Zinolesky | December 18th

Career Events News Promotions

FSDH Group held the 2nd Edition of its 'Women in Business' initiative Themed 'Women on the rise'

Events News Promotions

Tingo Mobile is the Headline Sponsor of the Maiden Edition of Wonderland Lagos

Events News Promotions

The Nigeria-Britain Association's Gala to Celebrate the relationship between Nigeria & Britain

News

FIFA World Cup: Morocco makes history as the first African country to reach the Semi Finals

Events News Promotions

WARIF marked its 16 Days of Activism Campaign with a Dialogue & the No Tolerance March | Here’s a Recap

Career Events News Promotions

With a Mentoring Walk, WISCAR kicks off their Annual Leadership & Mentoring Conference

News

Nigeria and Rwanda become First African Countries to Sign the Artemis Accords

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigeria and Rwanda on Tuesday, at the first ever U.S.-Africa Space Forum, became the first African nations to sign the Artemis Accords. The Accords were signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Pantami and Rwanda Space Agency CEO Francis Ngabo.

The Artemis Accords represent a bold, multilateral vision for the future of space exploration. Launched by the State Department and NASA together with eight nations in 2020, the Artemis Accords advance bilateral and multilateral space cooperation between signatories, expanding our knowledge of the universe and benefiting the whole world. Signatories commit to principles to guide their civil space activities, including the public release of scientific data, responsible debris mitigation, registration of space objects, and the establishment and implementation of interoperability standards.

Participants in the Forum, which was part of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, discussed how to further shared goals through the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.

The Accords now boast 23 signatories, spanning every corner of the globe and representing a diverse set of space interests and capabilities. Through signing the Artemis Accords, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States have demonstrated their commitment to the peaceful, responsible, and sustainable use of outer space and are leading the global conversation on the future of space exploration.

Photo Credit: Scott Taetsch/U.S. Department of State

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life
css.php