Festac Get Ready! Market Square is Bringing an Exciting Shopping Experience to You

Sundry Markets, owners of Market Square, a fast-growing neighborhood retail supermarket chain in Nigeria, has started welcoming customers to its new store in Festac Town, Lagos.

The new store, which is set for the official opening, will be the 23rd Market Square in Nigeria.

With the proposed opening of Market Square at Festac Town, the company believes will bring an exciting shopping experience to shoppers, visitors, and fun seekers in the famous festival city when it is opened on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at the newly opened Groove Mall, on 22nd Road, by Holy Family Catholic Church, Festac Town.

This new Market Square store will provide a seamless shopping experience for residents of Festac town, a hub in Lagos for young people involved in entertainment, business, sports, and professional services.

The new Festac Market Square is expected to add an unforgettable colorful shopping experience to the ever-outgoing and adventurous lifestyle of the people of Festac Town and is set to also service neighboring communities like Mile 2 Estate, Amuwo-Odofin scheme, Old Ojo Road, Agboju, and Satellite town. This is coming at a good time for them to ‘find more and pay less’.

Speaking on the proposed Market Square store opening in the famous Festival City, the Marketing Manager of Sundry Markets Limited, Timothy Abati noted that:

“We are in a celebratory mood as we are set to open Festac Town Market Square, which is the beginning of convenient shopping for the good people of Festac. Market Square is well known for bringing top-quality products to Nigerians at the lowest prices they can find in any location we move to. We also have a very active online presence which can be visited on our website to place orders from anywhere, and get your items delivered to your doorstep.”

Market Square store is Nigeria’s fast-expanding retail chain where customers can find their trusted brands and products at the best prices. Different Categories of products such as groceries, packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, wines & spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances, for individuals, households, and corporate needs are available at all Market Square stores.

This retail chain was conceived from a burning desire to create a modern and relevant retail shopping experience for Nigerians and a more convenient way for people to get their everyday needs. Starting from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State in 2015.

Market Square has grown into a well-accepted indigenous retail chain of supermarkets in Nigeria, with stores in major cities such as Abuja, Owerri, Aba, Umuahia, Uyo, Eket, Yenagoa, Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Benin City, and Lagos with 23 stores.

For more information about Marketsquare, email [email protected]. You can also follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

