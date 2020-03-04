Gabrielle Union now has a Children’s Book titled “Welcome to the Party” 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Connect with us

Gabrielle Union has authored her first children’s book titled “Welcome to the Party“.

“Welcome to the Party” is inspired by the arrival of her daughter Kaavia, whom she welcomed in November 2018, and will hit the stores on May 5, 2020.

This is not her first time authoring a book. She’s already a New York Times bestselling author with 2017 book, “We’re Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True“.

The “Bring it On” actress unveiled the cover of the book on Instagram and it features artwork by illustrator Ashley Evans.

Sharing the cover of the book, Gabrielle wrote:

This is a very special moment for me, to write my very first children’s book. Since the birth of @kaaviajames … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age. Welcome to the Party, will hit shelves on 5.5.20! This is my love letter for parents everywhere who are excited to welcome their bundle of joy to the party that is life.

Photo Credit: gabunion

