Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Have Welcomed their Baby Girl — Daisy Dove

All The Times Don Jazzy Made Us Laugh

Need to Know More About Rihanna & A$AP Rocky? This Playful tête-à-tête Has It All

#BBNaija Day - 38: Pepsi Duo Showdown, Midweek Vibe & Puzzling Up

"I Love You Beyond Words" Ruth Kadiri Ezerika Celebrates Daughter Reign on Her 1st Birthday

Winning Big with Indomie, the Ingredient Hunt & Showcase of Culture - All that Happened on #BBNaija Day 37

Everything We Know About "The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

36 Looks Too Good on Sister Deborah

It's All Shades of Pretty Inside Eniko & Kevin Hart’s Drive-By Boho-Inspired Baby Shower

"Black Is King" Co-Director Blitz Bazawule Will Direct the Forthcoming "The Color Purple" Musical Movie

Congratulations are in order! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, and their baby girl is named Daisy Dove Bloom.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy,” reads a statement from UNICEF.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the pair shared.

In February 2019, the couple officially announced their engagement, and a year later, the American singer announced her pregnancy in her “Never Worn White” music video.

They announced the gender of their firstborn back in April with a pink cream covered Instagram post.

Congrats to the new parents!

