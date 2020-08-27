Connect with us

Need to Know More About Rihanna & A$AP Rocky? This Playful tête-à-tête Has It All

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be good friends, but that doesn’t mean they know everything about each other.

GQ and Vogue brought them together so Rihanna could ask A$AP Rocky 18 questions, from what his self-care routine is to what his favourite Fenty product is. Rihanna also goes tête-à-tête with A$AP Rocky as he interviews the Barbadian singer and beauty disrupter—and leaves no subject unturned.

In their candid conversation, the pair covers a wide range of topics, from how she would describe her skin type to her favourite TV show to binge-watch, to how she stays mentally and spiritually aligned. Offering laughs and real talk in equal measure, RiRi and Rocky’s playful tête-à-tête has it all.

Rihanna answers 15 questions from A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky answers 18 questions from Rihanna

BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

