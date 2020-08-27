This Simple Jackie Aina Approved Tip Will Prevent Your Makeup from Smudging

Jackie Aina is back with a vlog on her YouTube Channel, and this time she’s sharing a very important beauty on how to prevent makeup from smudging while wearing a face/nose mask.

She says:

I don’t know about you but keeping makeup off my masks has been quite the TASK so I brought back this old school tip on how to prevent makeup from smudging. This is a really amazing makeup transfer-proof technique!!

Watch the video below: