The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH “Alakada” Part 1 & 2

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

This year’s African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on Saturday, March 14. At the event, movie star Toyin Abraham picked up the award for “Best Actress in Drama” (Movie/TV series) for “Elevator Baby“.

This April, we’re shining the spotlight on the movie star for our #BNMovieFeature.

Toyin Abraham is an actress, filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.
She began her acting career in 2003 when she starred in the movie “Dugbe Dugbe Nbo” produced by Bukky Wright. Since then, she has continued to feature in the best of Nollywood movies and has also ventured into movie production.

Generally, Toyin is known for her comic roles in films especially with her self-produced blockbuster movie series “Alakada“.  Today, Toyin Abraham is one of the biggest brands in the Nigerian movie industry.

The featured movie for today is Toyin Abraham’s Alakada movie series.

The Alakada series follows the adventure of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background, who engages in making up stories and lying about her financial and social status in order to “fit into the crowd”. But her lies always come back to haunt her. The cast includes Toyin Abraham, Bolaji Amusan, Racheal Oniga, Afonga Olaniyi, Ronke Ojo, Bukky Wright, Helen Paul, Adeniyi Johnson, Funsho Adeolu.

Watch and enjoy the movie below:

