Actress Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi is Back from a 3 Months Hiatus following Her Brother’s Sad Passing

Nollywood star, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi is finally back on social media following a three-month hiatus to mourn the death of her immediate elder brother, Olurotimi Aofiyebi.

The actress took to Instagram to make the announcement on August 1, revealing that her time off social media had given her the opportunity to heal. She, however, admitted that she was still in the healing process, but for her, it was more a period of “pain, growth and self-discovery”.

“It’s been THREE MONTHS since my last post on social media. Today, 1st August makes exactly THREE MONTHS since I lost and buried my immediate elder brother. Olurotimi Aofiyebi – still feels like a dream but I choose to wake from my slumber and face the reality of Life. I needed time to HEAL. I’m still healing for it is an ongoing process. I’m on a journey,” Funlola wrote.

It seems the actress and her brother were practically inseparable while he was alive as she described him as, “Rotimi my brother, my ‘twin’, my friend, my mum, my dad, my gist partner, my padi, my confidant, my protector, my adviser, my business partner, my counsellor… .everyone who knows ME, knew YOU, knew Us”.

Concluding her Instagram post, Funlola stated that despite being unable to understand why his life was cut short, she must accept that he is now in a better place. In her words, “I will NEVER understand but I must accept. You are in a better place. Sleep well my dear brother. Till we meet again. Such is life! God is Great! Allahuakbar!!!”

The actress continues to remain positive, sharing interesting nuggets about faith, death and grief.

Photo Credit: @funlolafar