Omotola’s Slay in these New Photos Remind Us Why She’s Called Omosexy

3 hours ago

We can’t get over how gorgeous and elegant actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde looks in this beautiful black dress.

The movie star shared these sizzling new photos on Instagram and they totally caught our attention. A subtle reminder of why she is popularly called ‘OmoSexy’.

“And my #Godisstilldoingit,” Omotola wrote in the caption as she shared more lovely photos, showing off her well-endowed figure.

Take a look😍

CREDITS:

Makeup: @bare2beauty

Photo: @photokulture

Dress: @house_of_dova

