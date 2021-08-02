Movies & TV
Omotola’s Slay in these New Photos Remind Us Why She’s Called Omosexy
We can’t get over how gorgeous and elegant actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde looks in this beautiful black dress.
The movie star shared these sizzling new photos on Instagram and they totally caught our attention. A subtle reminder of why she is popularly called ‘OmoSexy’.
“And my #Godisstilldoingit,” Omotola wrote in the caption as she shared more lovely photos, showing off her well-endowed figure.
Take a look😍
CREDITS:
Makeup: @bare2beauty
Photo: @photokulture
Dress: @house_of_dova